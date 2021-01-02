Gyms and fitness instructors are gearing up to miss out on their most lucrative period of the year with Level 4 restrictions barring them from opening until at least the middle of next month.

The first month of the year usually means a huge boom for gyms throughout the country, with many new customers trying to make good on resolutions and burn off extra Christmas calories.

However, with tough restrictions in place until at least January 16, many in the fitness industry are worried about the impact the new measures.

‘We are 100% missing out’

Paul Kean, who owns Skyaxe Combat and Fitness Gym on Brook Street, said: “We are 100% missing out on what could be a really big season for us.

“This would usually be the time that we get the most new clients in.

“In a normal January we would be unbelievably busy, about twice of what we would usually see any other month.

“Obviously some of the business comes from people trying to fulfil New Year’s resolutions, but a lot of it also comes from our more serious athletes who maybe take a two or three week break around Christmas then want to really hit it hard in the new year.”

The 54-year-old businessman is also worried about the income of others in the industry, saying: “There are a lot of personal trainers who are going to lose out on money as well.

“The financial impact could already be massive and we don’t know if this lockdown is only going to last two weeks, that’s what they said about the last one.

“We still have to pay all our bills and our rent so it’s difficult.”

Paul and his team are currently using their free time to revamp the gym.

He added: “we’re just going over everything with a fine tooth comb, using this as an opportunity to repaint it too.

“We’ve got our fingers crossed that this doesn’t last too long, we’ve just got to plan ahead.”

Planning ahead

The new restrictions have forced others, such as personal trainer Blair Smith, to make changes to their business model.

Blair, who usually works with his clients in person, has put together alternative sessions which can be done at home.

He said: “I’ve actually found that February is the busiest month, you’ll get a lot of people showing interest in January but not getting stuck in until the month after.

“I sort of saw this coming so I’ve prepared things with some of my clients.

“I’ve got stuff like one-to-one sessions on Zoom and workout plans which they can do in their houses.

“I haven’t decided on this yet because it all depends on the weather but last lockdown I did some outdoor sessions for people.

“I’m also looking at possibly doing something over Facebook live if I can.”