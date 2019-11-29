Gymnasts left in the lurch as Dick McTaggart centre closes for six weeks

Young gymnasts at the Dick McTaggart centre have been left with a “totally inadequate” replacement as the facility closes for six weeks.

Bosses at the centre announced earlier this month that it will close from January 2 2020 to February 12 for renovations.

It will reopen with a new £100,000 heating system installed in the building, in order to fix ongoing problems with cold temperatures during winter.

However, many members of Dundee Gymnastics Club 2K, who use the facility for training, are concerned that the closure will impact their results in upcoming competitions.

The club depends on the centre for training, with some of the older members using the facility’s equipment for up to 20 hours a week.

Leisure and Culture Dundee has provided the DGC2K with replacements at the Menzieshill Community Hub and the Lynch Sports Centre. However, 2K members claim the replacement is “totally inadequate” due to the lack of equipment and inconvenient times they have been given.

Katrian Juckiewicz, 36, mother of a club member, said: “It’s crazy. These kids have been working so hard and we have competitions to practise for – but nowhere to train.

“They’re all extremely upset by this, as they want to succeed in their competitions but won’t be able to get the training they need.

“The replacements which have been offered aren’t good enough for more than 200 kids.

“There’s not enough equipment, space or time.”

Clare Huxley, chairwoman of DGC2K, said: “We were only informed of the closure on Friday night. There was no indication beforehand that they were thinking of shutting.

“We pay £4,500 a month to use the Dick McTaggart centre and they still didn’t consult us about the closure.

“If we don’t train for the next six weeks it will bankrupt the club.

“We need to pay our trainers as it’s the main income for many of them, and that’s going to cost us £15,000.

“Many of our gymnasts need 20 hours of training a week, with proper equipment. Leisure and Culture has offered us a total of 13 hours, with students having to stay as late as 10pm to get those hours.

“Some of these kids are still in primary school and will have to train from 6-10pm.

“There also isn’t enough equipment being offered at the replacement facilities. At the Lynch Sports Centre we’ve only been offered crash mats and trampolines, which aren’t really equipment.

“It means that our gymnasts won’t be able to compete at a decent level in the upcoming season.

“I wish they had consulted with us beforehand so we could arrange this closure in the summer instead of in the middle of competition season.

“They should decant the equipment from the McTaggart into an alternative hall big enough to take the tumble track and floor.”

A spokesman for Leisure and Culture Dundee said: “We are actively working with all clubs to make alternative arrangements.”