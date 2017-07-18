A Dundee gymnastics school is set to open a brand new facility in a bid to secure its future.

Proposals have been submitted to Dundee City Council which would see Salto Gymnastics Club open a new base at Faraday Business Centre within Dryburgh Industrial Estate.

If given the green light, the facility would be a full-time gymnasium, including a fitness gym, reception area, administrative areas and a cafe.

The club intends to provide classes in trampolining, girls’ and boys’ artistic gymnastics, general gymnastics, additional supported gymnastic movement classes and hip hop or street dance.

The club is currently based at Braeview Academy.

A statement supplied with the application said: “The club is looking to the future. No decision has been made yet regarding the options of a new-build school or an upgrade.

“However, the club has to avoid uncertainty and is therefore looking now for a move to suitable premises which will secure its future.”

The statement said the club had sought guidance from Dundee City Council in sourcing suitable rented premises.

The report added: “The club has been investigating the possibility of renting or acquiring premises within which the trustees could deliver a full-time gymnastics facility.

“The club has been searching for suitable premises for almost two years and has also sought help from the city council in relation to the premises.

“The city council has not been able to offer any assistance.”

The club is seeking to secure a change of use from a business and industrial unit to a leisure unit.

The statement added: “The trustees, having drawn a blank on all the other properties looked at, now seek planning permission for commercial leisure use within the unit.

“The property has been lying vacant since 2015.

“The proposed use would bring back into immediate economic use premises that have little prospect of being used.”