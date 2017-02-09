Gym and Smyths Toy Superstore plan for Lochee

Plans to bring a national toy store and a new gym to the Stack Retail Park in Dundee have been revealed.

The outlets are proposed for the former Venue nightclub at the Lochee site.

Retailers Sports Direct had previously been granted permission to develop the land, however that project has fallen through.

TJ Morris, the firm who own discount retailers Home Bargains on the same plot, has now submitted fresh plans to Dundee City Council.

Should the plans go ahead, the £5m investment will bring 60 jobs to the area.

Nigel Bennett, a spokesman for the firm, said: “After 18 months of delay and uncertainty over Sports Direct’s plans I am now pleased to say our legal agreement with Sports Direct has terminated and we are now able to bring forward new plans for this important location at The Stack.”

He added that they plan to turn the vacant nightclub, which has lain empty for about 15 years, into a 15,000 sq ft retail store and gym.

He added that the toys store chain has been looking to open a store in Dundee for a while: “Smyths Toys Superstores is a growing brand and will be a new retail name for Dundee.

“Smyths have been looking to gain a presence in Dundee for a number of years now with The Stack being their preferred option.

“The other unit is earmarked for a leading gym and fitness operator and negotiations are at an advanced stage to bring another new brand to Dundee offering affordable, high-spec gym facilities.”

