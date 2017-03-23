Plans for a gym facility in Dundee’s Wellgate shopping centre have come a step closer after council officials gave the project the green light.

Proposals were put forward in January for the facility, which would occupy former retail space within the centre.

Up to 40 jobs could be created by the gym which would be installed in the former TJ Hughes unit on the top floor.

The unit has lain vacant for a number of years.

The gym would occupy part of the area where there were previously plans for a major multi-screen cinema complex.

Conditions were imposed by planning chiefs restricting construction noise levels and loud music between 11pm-7am.

This came after concerns raised by the head of community safety and protection at the council.

No objections to the proposals were raised by members of the public or outside bodies.

The gym’s proposed opening times are 6am-10pm Monday to Friday and 8am-8pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The report on the new gym presented by planning bosses states: “The reasoning behind the decision to grant this application has been outlined in this report and is reflected in the terms of the decision arrived at on behalf of the council.

“In summary, the application has been granted because the proposed gym is acceptable and will help to contribute towards the enhancement of the Wellgate.

“The proposed development accords with the requirements of the development plan.

“There are no material considerations that would justify refusal of the application.”

Plans for a new multiplex cinema development at the Wellgate were first approved by the council back in 2013.

But the plans were reviewed following the collapse of BHS.

The proposals — which included family restaurants, cafes, leisure outlets and shops along with the multiplex — were put forward by commercial property specialist, Orchard Street Investment Management.