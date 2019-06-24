Gym plan for Dundee industrial estate rejected by council planners

A bid to bring a “crossfit”-style gym to a Dundee industrial estate has been turned down by city planners who say the plan does not suit the area.

Fitness fanatics Sam McCluskey and Sheli McCoy of SweatBox Dundee had hoped to open a gym at the Dunsinane Industrial Estate, within a new set of units created by printing company Winter and Simpson.

The print firm had given the pair its blessing in seeking to open the gym 40 metres from a site where they had permission granted – but they say it would be too expensive to bring that unit up to scratch.

Attempting to appeal to city planners to give them the new unit, Mr McCluskey and Ms McCoy said the facility would be open to all, including workers on the industrial estate itself.

But Dundee City Council has ruled out the plan under delegated powers.

“The proposed change of use would result in the loss of a purpose-built industrial unit which has been designed to accommodate small and start-up businesses,” officers said.

“The proposed gym, while not of a significant scale, would generate a footfall demand and attract members/users from across the city.”

Council officers also invoked the Town Centres First policy in refusing the application – the same policy which it used to deny supermarket giant Morrisons permission to open a Starbucks drive-through.

That application is subject to appeal.