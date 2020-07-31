Gym owners in Dundee say opening delay may be ‘death knell’

Gym owners in Dundee have said the decision not to allow gyms to reopen for another six weeks could be the death knell for many.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced gyms and swimming pools would not be allowed to reopen until Monday, September 14.

However, two Dundee gym owners have now told the Tele the decision is a “massive mistake”.

Sean Wanless, from Dundee Freestyle Kickboxing, had been preparing to open his gym at the Brooksbank Centre on Pitairlie Road.

He said: “Because of the way it is down south I had been preparing to open up on Monday, so that is a bummer.

“I don’t know how a lot of gyms in Dundee will survive this. It is unbelievable.

“People are able to go out to the pubs but they can’t go to the gym to keep fit and active, which is terrible.

“I have been running outdoor classes but I had taken a couple of weeks off work to get the place all prepared for Monday.

“Doing classes outdoors is not the same because you don’t have all the right equipment or the punch bags. There is only so much you are able to do.”

Meanwhile, Paul Kean, from Skyaxe Gym, said: “This is terrible news. I know about 30 or 40 independent gyms throughout Scotland… and this could be the death knell for them.

“They can’t continue because they are still paying rent, but no money is coming in.

“I am very angry at the moment, because this will close a lot of businesses down and there will be thousands of people without a job. It is a massive mistake.

“I am bamboozled they have opened the pubs where folk are singing and shouting, and after three or four drinks it is impossible to social distance, yet people can’t come into the gym where we can take their temperatures and control the distancing.

“We have 16 disinfectant stations in the gym now and all the equipment gets cleaned every time it is used.

“The more unhealthy you are, the bigger the effects of this virus are going to be.”

Nicola Sturgeon said she would review the decision to reopen gyms and swimming pools in three weeks.