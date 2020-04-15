Gym keeping Dundee children motivated during coronavirus lockdown

A boxing gym has been keeping families motivated during the coronavirus lock down by running daily online classes.

Paul Kean Sr from Skyaxe Gym said he never thought he would one day be running his classes online – but now says it has been a great way to keep in touch with everyone at the gym while they are forced to stay at home.

He has been running around three fitness and boxing classes every single day for the past three weeks to make sure everyone is keeping fit and healthy.

Paul said: “We have quite a big gym here in Dundee with lots of kids and mums and dads, so we have been running our classes over Zoom.

“I have been teaching for 35 years and I never thought I would be doing it online, but needs must to keep us all together right now.

“It’s been great, the mums and dads are joining in – we regularly get over 40 people online at any one time which is fantastic.”

His son Paul Jr, who is a professional boxer, is also running online classes at the gym, and says the whole family has been getting involved.

Paul Sr continued: “It is important we keep the whole atmosphere from the gym going during the lockdown, and make sure we keep helping each other out, because we are very family orientated.

© Paul Kean Snr

“The mums and dads who are normally standing at the side in the gym are now joining in with their kids.

“They are all loving it, I got a message from one of the mums to say it has really cheered them up.”

As well as doing the daily fitness and boxing classes, Paul Sr has also been running quizzes, treasure hunts and other activities online to keep the younger gym members occupied while they are stuck at home in isolation.

He said the social aspect of keeping in touch with the members is just as important as the fitness side of things: “When I wake up I send everyone a good morning text and I get about 50 replies back straight away.

“I am used to teaching every day and suddenly that has all stopped, which is hard.

“But doing this is keeping me motivated as well – it works both ways.

“We even have one guy joining us from Italy.

“About two months ago he moved back there, but he is still coming to do our online classes.

“He has been on lock down a lot longer than us, and everyone likes saying hello to him.”