Gutted owner finds his stolen car ditched on the rocks at Arbroath Beach

A motorist’s stolen car had to be dramatically rescued after it was ditched on the rocks at Arbroath Beach.

The silver Peugeot 207 was stolen from a home in Timmergreens between 9 and 10.30pm on Sunday evening.

It was discovered on the rocks at Arbroath beach later in the week and recovered by a team from Kidd Auto Repairs.

The car’s owner, James Landsborough, described the situation as a “kick in the teeth”.

James told the Tele: “This whole thing has been a nightmare for me.

“I honestly just didn’t know what to do.”

The self-employed gardener said the loss of the car had damaged his business.

He also estimated the car recovery was going to cost him around £500 or £600.

“I don’t have that kind of money lying around,” he added.

“People might think I did this for the insurance money but I didn’t.

“The car’s not worth anything.”

A picture of the abandoned car was posted on the Arbroath Online Facebook page, with many users outraged by the situation.

One commenter wrote: “It’s ridiculous that someone works hard for the stuff they have, just for it to be stolen and left in a stupid area.”

The car was removed from the beach at around 6pm on Wednesday evening by David Kidd and a team from Kidd Auto Repairs. Police and coastguards also supervised the rescue.

The vehicle has been recovered with only a small amount of damage to the bumper and the underside of the car.

There were no signs of forced entry to the vehicle.

David said: “It was a tough job getting the car off the rocks, but we managed to do it without spilling any oil into the sea and that’s the main thing.

“It was definitely hard to raise it up without hitting any jagged rocks, but we just took it slowly and managed to get it removed.”

David also expressed the importance of pulling the car off the rocks quickly, adding: “If it kept sitting there it would have been smashed up or exploded.”

Police issued a statement on the situation, saying: “We received a report that a Peugeot car had been stolen from Timmergreens, Arbroath, between 9pm and 10.30pm on Sunday November 10.

“The vehicle was traced to the rocks at Arbroath and recovered.

“Inquiries into the incident are continuing.”