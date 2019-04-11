‘Gutted’ Dundee vet surgery owners forced to move for the sake of animal welfare

Owners of a Dundee vets say they are “gutted” to close their Broughty Ferry branch after more than 30 years, but said the decision was taken in the interests of animal welfare.

Parkside Veterinary Practice on Lawrence Street will close on Friday.

Bosses say “increasingly problematic” parking meant customers often ran into difficulties trying to bring old and sick pets to the practice, causing stress to the animals.

The group will now have two branches in the city – at Barnhill and Lochee. A new Arbroath branch will open on April 22.

Pet owners, some of whom have been visiting the branch since it opened in the 1980s, spoke of their sadness at the news.

Alan Hill, director of Parkside Vet Group Ltd, said: “We are gutted to have to do this. But we are trying to reduce stress in pets visiting us and our other sites have free on-site parking.”

Mr Hill said another on-going battle at the branch had been a lack of space.