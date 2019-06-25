Gutted Dundee dad has stolen motorbike returned ‘totally trashed’

A young dad whose motorbike was stolen from outside his front door has had it returned – completely trashed.

Logan Tyler, 36, from Mill o’ Mains, was “absolutely gutted” by the theft of his motorbike from outside his home last Wednesday night.

He spent all day Thursday looking for it with no luck.

But things took a sinister twist on Friday when he received a visit from an early morning dog walker who had found his bike in Mill o’ Mains Park.

Logan, a student nurse and care worker, said: “I immediately went to the park and found my bike.

“It was completely trashed. Someone had also tried to set fire to it.

“The fuel cap was off and wooden shavings from the playpark had been stuffed into the fuel tank and set fire to.

“The bike didn’t completely catch fire. However, there was further extensive damage to it.”

Logan said it was obvious the vehicle had also been crashed in the process of the theft, with several bashes to the body of the bike.

He added: “Strangely it also looked like someone had travelled almost 900km on it.

“When I left it the night before it had 40km on the clock because I had reset it after filling it up. When I got it back it was sitting at 900km.

“This could be because the mileage got changed when whoever took it hot wired it, but it does seem as if they had covered this huge distance, albeit it seems to have been done locally.”

Logan believes the bike could cost about £300 to £400 to repair, which is almost half of what it cost him when he bought it in October.

Logan said: “I don’t reckon it’s going to be worth it to spend this money repairing it.

“I’m completely gutted that someone has done this.

“I use my bike every day to go to university, Ninewells, my job and work placements.

“This is going to make it very tricky for me.

“The support I have had from the community has been fantastic.

“It means a lot that so many people still cared enough to take the time to try to help me trace my bike.”

There was video evidence of what appeared to be two young guys riding his bike in the Claverhouse area.

Logan added: “I hope this helps the police catch them.”