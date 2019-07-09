Gun-wielding art student from Dundee terrified public with imitation firearm

A gun-wielding art student terrified members of the public after opening fire in the city centre.

Eli Murray shot a BB pellet past the head of a woman before telling her “it’s just pretend”.

He was seen by multiple witnesses wandering around the city centre on March 21 carrying an imitation firearm and a blue carrier bag while discharging the weapon.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told that Murray was spotted at 2pm firing the BB gun on the Nethergate, near to the Steeple Church, into the air.

People were shouting at Murray with a woman walking nearby hearing a man say: “That guy just pointed a gun at me.”

The woman saw Murray point the gun in various directions before hearing a “clicking” noise.

This was before two other women encountered Murray in the Perth Road area, close to South Tay Street.

Fiscal depute Nicola Gillespie said: “A lady felt something go by her head. She saw the accused holding what they thought was a gun.

“The accused approached them and said ‘it’s just pretend.’ This caused them to become afraid and worried.

“He fired the gun at a street sign and headed into the Phoenix Bar.”

Police attended at about 2.20pm and found Murray on Park Place in possession of what they thought was a handgun.

He was told to drop the gun, get onto his stomach and was quickly arrested.

The gun was found to be an imitation air pistol capable of shooting six millimetre BB pellets.

Ms Gillespie said the firearm’s appearance could easily be mistaken for a real handgun by members of the public.

Murray, of Lochee Road, admitted that on Nethergate, Perth Road and Park Place, he repeatedly brandished a firearm or imitation firearm as well as discharging it, thereby committing a breach of the peace.

Defence solicitor Jim Caird said Murray had a “long history” of mental health issues and had missed most of his coursework for studying art because of this.

He said: “Obviously this is a serious matter and frightening for people that were present.

“I must point out there was never a firearms unit that became involved. It must have been realised that it was pellets being fired rather than something more dangerous.

“He is really at a loss to explain why he behaved in this manner.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Murray until July 31 for reports. He was remanded in custody meantime.