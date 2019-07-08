Gulls believed to have been deliberately mown down by driver in Arbroath

The Scottish SPCA has issued a reminder that the killing of gulls is a criminal offence after two birds were apparently mown down by a driver.

Two gulls were believed to have been deliberately run over on Leonard Street in Arbroath last week.

Hayleigh Petrie was at home when a vehicle reportedly “sped up” and maimed the birds situated in the middle of the road.

The resident said she heard the car “rev” before hearing a “thud”. The driver then disappeared out of sight.

Hayleigh admitted the animals can be a “pest” but slammed the actions as “downright cruel” after she discovered the creatures on the road.

She added: “It happened around 6.45pm, my window was wide open last Wednesday evening and I heard the whole thing.

“It’s quite a narrow street with parked cars located on it. These dead animals could have caused an issue for other road users.

“The person should have stopped and removed the gulls or contacted someone who could have done so.”

Hayleigh removed the birds off the main road herself before contacting authorities for safe disposal.

She added: “There was an absolute swarm of gulls overhead after it happened. I would just ask people in future to be mindful and aware of the birds especially while using the roads.”

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn admitted gulls were “persecuted” for their “scavenging nature”.

He added: “The birds are finding more food sources inland from humans over finding food at sea.

“We want to make it clear to the public that gulls, like all other birds, are protected by law and it is a criminal offence to deliberately injure or kill a gull.

“If anyone has any information on this incident, please report it to our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999. All reports will be fully investigated.”