Dundee’s Lord Provost has conceded the city’s gull problem is worsening.

Ian Borthwick says he has seen an increase in the birds around the city centre and described the problem as “growing”.

Elsewhere, Fife Council has not ruled out a gull cull — but Mr Borthwick remains unsure if such a step would be legal.

He said: “I’m satisfied that environmental health are doing all they can do within the law but I will take this up with them again.

“Gulls can be quite frightening, especially if you have young children and are eating outside.

“Every city near the sea gets this problem.”

Perth residents and business owners also hit out this week after gulls breaking through rubbish bags left the city centre in a terrible state.

Several efforts have been made to tackle the problem in Angus coastal areas with suggestions including scaring them away with noise and using intimidating red paint on prominent buildings.