Guitarists from Sex Pistols and John Lennon’s band coming to Fife

Two rock icons will be raising the roof of the Rio Community Centre in Newport next month.

Former Sex Pistol Glen Matlock and Earl Slick, who has played guitar for David Bowie and John Lennon, have been booked for a gig on May 25.

It will not be Matlock’s first visit to the Rio. He played there in 2017. But this time he brings with him an all-star band, who will also be performing in La Belle Angele in Edinburgh the night before.

The event has been made a reality by local punk rock fan Simon Rankin, who also set up the 2017 gig.

Two years ago, he contacted Matlock about coming to Newport and was delighted when the rocker agreed to play in Fife.

He said: “It’s a great coup to have the whole band including a Sex Pistol and Earl Slick, who has played with Bowie and Lennon, playing at the Rio Community Centre.

“They’ll certainly raise the roof.”