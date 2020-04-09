Guest house in Dundee’s West End set to be converted into flats

A property used as a hotel and guest house since the 1930s will be transformed into residential flats after plans were approved by the city council.

An application submitted by Stephen Donald earlier this year outlined plans to convert the former Airlie Hotel on Roseangle into three flats.

The revamped building would consist of a two-bedroom flat on the lower ground floor; a two-bedroom flat at ground-floor level and a three-bedroom maisonette at first floor and attic level.

Plans also include six parking spaces at the rear of the property, two of which would be within an existing garage. A bike store, bin store and drying area will be located to the rear of the site, as well as a communal garden space for residents.

The developer previously claimed the proposals would ensure a vacant building, which forms part of a conservation area, would be renovated and brought back into use.

The property, which is located at 40 Roseangle in the West End, had been used as a hotel and then a guesthouse since 1935. Prior to this, it had been a single family home.

It was formerly known as the Airlie Hotel before changing to the Ashton Guest House, with the popular, but now-closed, Antonio’s Restaurant also located within the building.

The restaurant eventually shut after one of its owners, who was also the primary chef, died. The sole owner then focused on running the guest house before eventually leasing the site out to a third party.

Although the guest house has been described as “dated”, it continued to be used, with occupancy rate of more than 80%.

It was primarily used for travelling business people who were in need of accommodation, with contractual arrangements in place with various firms.

However, eventually, due to the amount of investment needed and competition from new hotels, the operator then decided to pull out of the guesthouse, and it has remained vacant since.

🔵 In these troubled times, when many people are struggling to get out for their paper, we are pledging to help readers by providing a FREE digital edition of the Evening Telegraph for three months. Click below to register ⬇️