Security guard took card from student and used it to buy tobacco and a takeaway

A St Andrews University security guard stole a student’s bank card and used it to buy tobacco, a Snickers bar and a takeaway.

Oceanne Camus, 25, bought £33 worth of goods with the card on January 26 2019.

Reports have now been ordered after Camus, who was studying to become a support worker, pleaded guilty to the theft at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It was revealed how the student lost her card following a night out at the students’ union.

Camus went to a garage in Dundee to buy a Yazoo drink, a Snickers and tobacco before ordering food via Just Eat from her home in the city.

Fiscal depute Sue Ruta said: “The student contacted her bank at around 3am on January 27 to cancel the card.

“She discovered transactions had been made without her knowledge.

“The purchases at the garage were captured on CCTV. Police inquiries led them to the accused and she was arrested.

“She made admissions throughout her interview.”

Camus told police she was sorry and that she would “never do that again”.

She did not appear at Dundee Sheriff Court but had guilty pleas tendered on her behalf to stealing the card while working as a security guard.

Camus went to the Forfar Road garage to buy tobacco, confectionary and a beverage worth £20.99 before making a Just Eat order worth £12.10.

Defence solicitor Doug McConnell said Camus faces further action from the Scottish Social Services Council.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC deferred sentence on Camus until February for reports to be prepared.