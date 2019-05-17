Grumpy Cat, who has 1.5m Twitter followers, tragically dies aged 7

Grumpy Cat, the feline famous on the internet for her permanent scowl, has died aged seven.

A statement by her owners says she died on Tuesday following complications from a recent urinary tract infection.

It said: “We are unimaginably heartbroken to announce the loss of our beloved Grumpy Cat.

“Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome.”

The statement goes on to say the Grumpy Cat, whose real name was Tardar Sauce, died on May 14, in “the arms” of her owner, Tabatha Bundesen.

“Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world — even when times were tough. Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere.”

Some days are grumpier than others… pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97 — Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019

Grumpy, whose real name was Tardar Sauce, went viral in 2012 after photographs of her sour expression emerged online. Her image quickly spread as a meme.

According to owner Tabatha, her facial expression was caused by feline dwarfism.

Grumpy Cat travelled the world making television appearances and, in 2014, even starred in her own Christmas film.