‘Gruelling shift patterns are leaving us at risk of catching and spreading coronavirus’: Covid-19 nurse calls for overhaul at Dundee hospital

A nurse is fearful frontline staff could burn-out and be at higher risk of catching Covid-19 because of their gruelling shift patterns.

The Ninewells worker, who treats patients who may develop coronavirus symptoms, said staff are being made to work seven days a week, with as little as a one-day break in between, which is leaving them run-down and more prone to illness.

She said she is worried about catching the virus and spreading it to her family and patients, and says some colleagues have already gone off work after becoming infected.

The nurse, who wished to remain anonymous, said a request for a change in shifts – to a three day pattern – had been rebuffed by bosses.

She said: “It has been a real struggle for myself and other members of staff due to Covid-19.

“We asked our head of nursing for 12-hour shifts, she utterly refused. A lot of us are on the front line here but the manager doesn’t seem to care.”

The staff member said the combination of current work patterns and exposure to patients with symptoms only heightened the likelihood of the infection spreading outside of the hospital.

She said: “We have had staff who have gone off who have tested positive for this. We have had staff working seven days in a row. Some people are only getting one day off to recover, then they are back.”

The staff member said other wards had switched to 12-hour shifts and argued theirs should follow suit as it would mean fewer people were on the ward, preserving social distancing, and cutting back on travel to and from the hospital.

She added: “It would help solve the atmosphere in the ward. It would make staff a bit more relaxed, we wouldn’t be in contact with so many people.

“We are in amongst it more often, instead of being at home – putting ourselves at risk, putting our families at risk and if patients come in who don’t have Covid-19, putting them at risk as well.

“We just want to minimise our length of time in the hospital so we are away from it all, so hopefully none of us catch it.”

Claire Pearce, director of nursing and midwifery, said, “In these challenging times we need to ensure we can maintain safe and effective staffing levels to meet the increasing demands on our services, whilst also looking after the health and wellbeing of our staff.

“Senior nursing staff and staff side colleagues are encouraging nursing teams to consider flexible shift patterns wherever possible to help staff manage their commitments at home and at work. This could include working longer days, split shifts or night duty to meet the needs of both staff and the clinical service.

“The safety and wellbeing of our staff remains a priority and we are working hard to support them in any way we can during this time.”