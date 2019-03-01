Former Dundee bus driver to keep running despite finding out eye tumour has grown

Courageous runner Ian Davidson has vowed to battle on and raise money for charity despite finding out a tumour in his eye has grown.

The 49-year-old former bus driver is in training for a series of races and events, but was told that the tumour has increased in size and he will have to undergo radiotherapy.

But Ian, of Dundee’s Dryburgh Crescent, insists he will keep pounding the pavements in his bid to fundraise for Army and Alzheimer’s charities.

Ian served in the Territorial Army when he was younger and is also a trained chef.

He said: “I was given the news that a tumour in my right eye has got bigger.

“I have had it for three years and when it first happened I thought that rather than let it beat me, I would start to do things.

“Because I had been in the Territorial Army, I decided to run half marathons for injured soldiers.

“I had been gearing up for the Dundee Marathon, but after this news, I might do the half marathon instead.

“I also have a couple of half marathons in September and, hopefully, the New York Marathon in November.

“When I first started out I was an 18-stone bus driver.

“Because of my eyesight, my consultant said I had to give up driving just two years later.

“I had been a chef for many years and it was always my ambition to be a bus driver.

“I got a job with Xplore and did lots of different routes in Dundee, but the tumour ended my career and I went back to being a chef in a care home.”

Ian added: “I had 70% vision at first and regular check-ups every six months.

“However, my vision is now down to 30% and the latest check-up and MRI scan has revealed the tumour has swollen.

“It is inoperable and the consultants have told me that I have to have radiation treatment.

“I don’t know when it will start, but they have said it will involve daily treatment six days a week and I will have to travel to Edinburgh for it.

“My eyesight is a bit blurry, but I have no pain, double vision or headaches, even when I am out running.”