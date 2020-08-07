Growing space plan to feed third of city submitted to Dundee City Council

Plans to create growing space for enough fruit and vegetables to feed a third of Dundee have been tabled.

A proposal to go before Dundee City Council’s recovery sub-committee next week could see more allotment and community garden spaces introduced across the city.

More than 1,500 hectares of land has been identified in a move which has been widely praised by green-fingered enthusiasts.

The land is dotted around the city and could include the transformation of overgrown communal green space at the back of tenement buildings. Open sites, such as the west of Caird Park, have also been pinpointed.

Linda Adams, secretary of Stirling Park Allotments near the Law, said: “There are always people looking for allotment space, especially now because of coronavirus.”

Council leader John Alexander, who will chair the recovery sub-committee, said: “There is a demand for land within the city and this strategy not only identifies how and where that capacity could be increased but the health benefits of doing so.”