‘Growing concerns’ for vulnerable man reported missing from Glenrothes area

Police are appealing for help from the public after a man with learning difficulties was reported missing from the Glenrothes area.

Craig Houston, who is known to travel by bus across Scotland to the Dundee, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow areas, was last seen on the morning of March 10.

He spoke to his family at around 7.50pm on Monday.

The 35-year-old has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for his welfare.

Craig is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with short dark hair and has a learning difficulty.

When last seen he was wearing a black jacket, black Adidas t-shirt, blue jeans and white trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Craig since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101.