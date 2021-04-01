Growing concerns around Broughty Ferry vandalism after deliberate fire at tennis pavilion

There are growing fears about a spate of vandalism in Broughty Ferry after a bin was set alight.

Graffiti was spray painted on the walls of the tennis pavilion on the esplanade and a bin was set on fire on Wednesday evening.

It is the latest in a stream of vandalism and anti-social behaviour in the area, sparking calls for action.

Local councillor Craig Duncan fears another fire could spread to the derelict pavilion.

He said: “This isn’t the first time a wheelie bin has been set on fire at the pavilion and my fear is it’s only a matter of time before the pavilion itself catches fire from one of these deliberate bin fires.

“The vandalism at the pavilion is escalating, along with vandalism in general in Broughty Ferry.”

Mr Duncan said that residents in Rugby Terrace, next to the pavilion, were becoming increasingly concerned about vandalism in the area.

He said: “This is a pretty quiet corner at night time and it’s easy for vandals to come here and cause a fair bit of damage without being seen.

“I’d like them to be aware that we are on to this and they will be caught if they continue to come here and cause further damage.”

Fire crew

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue confirmed they were called to reports of a wheelie bin on fire at the pavilion just before 8pm.

A spokeswoman said: “One fire appliance attended and fire fighters using a hose reel jet took about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire.”

Future of the pavilion

Mr Duncan has previously called on Dundee City Council to let out the pavilion or demolish it completely to prevent it becoming an anti-social behaviour hotspot.

There have been tentative enquiries from local groups and businesses interested in taking over the pavilion however, so far none of these has come to fruition.

Mr Duncan said: “I have asked the council before what’s happening with the pavilion and I’ve asked them again after these latest attacks what the plans are for it.

“Every time another act of vandalism is carried out it is a further waste of public money.

“The fire brigade had to be called out on this occasion and the council will, yet again, have to pay for the graffiti to be cleaned off.”

“After this latest incident I have again contacted council officers to ask that the future of this derelict building be considered as a matter of some urgency, as it cannot be allowed to deteriorate further and continue to be a drain on public resources,” he added.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are currently exploring the available options for the future of the building.”