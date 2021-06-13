Growing concern for missing Broughty Ferry man Thomas Durrant

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information to help trace Thomas Durrant, with concern growing for the missing Broughty Ferry man’s welfare.

Officers said Thomas Durrant had been camping in woodland area North of Auchterhouse at around 11am on Sunday.

Thomas, 27, was later on June 9 on South Street/Princes Street, Perth walking in the direction of Tay Street, Perth.

The 27-year-old has not been seen since and concerns are growing for his welfare.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Thomas is described as white, 6ft 1in, slim build, short bushy brown hair.

Growing concern

“When last seen Thomas was seen wearing a blue jumper, dark trousers, black shoes and carrying two daysacks with a dark jacket hanging down from one of the daysacks.”

"Anyone who may have seen Thomas or has any information of his whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0683 of Thursday 10th June 2021.