Growing concern for man, 47, missing from Blairgowrie as police launch appeal

The family of a Blairgowrie man Graham Mustard are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare after he went missing on Sunday morning.

The 47-year-old went missing from Victoria Place in the Perthshire burgh on Sunday, August 22.

Police looking for him have issued a public appeal asking anyone who might have information about the disappearance to come forward.

Officers said there were growing concerns for Graham’s welfare after he was last seen at around 11am.

He is believed to have been driving a dark grey Ford C-Max car, registration SY15 UIJ when he went missing.

Loved ones described the missing man at 6ft, of stocky build with dark hair round the sides and bald on top.

He has a full beard and moustache, which is cut short, and wears glasses for reading and driving.

When last seen, he was wearing jeans and a black windbreaker style jacket with no hood.

Inspector Grace Ewing said: “Along with Graham’s family, we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are appealing for anyone with information on his whereabouts to please come forward.

“If you have any information or possible sightings of him or his vehicle, please contact police on 101, quoting incident 1670 of 22 August.”