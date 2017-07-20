“Every possibility” is to be investigated in a bid to protect the public from aggressive gulls.

Fife Council’s environment convener Ross Vettraino said the local authority would not dismiss the possibility of a cull following several reports of members of the public being attacked in Kirkcaldy.

The incidents have brought calls from some for population control measures to be implemented.

“We should not discount anything,” said Mr Vettraino.

“We should closely investigate every possibility.

“It is something that is being reported more frequently and that could be an indication that things are getting worse.”

While coastal towns throughout Tayside and Fife are often plagued by aggressive gulls, Kirkcaldy is particularly affected by the birds.

Town centre BID group Kirkcaldy 4 All is operating a nest and egg removal initiative to humanely control gull numbers.

As a protected species, a mass cull of gulls cannot take place without special dispensation.

Peter Menellis, who has previously voiced his concerns about the behaviour of the town’s gulls, has called for a cull to be instigated.

Having witnessed two children being attacked in recent months, the 24-year-old said: “Something needs to be done about this problem.

“These birds can’t continue to go about attacking people. It is sad to say but I think we should be looking to cull them.”

Council co-leader David Alexander said changes in the law would be required to allow Fife Council to act, with Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance calling on the local authority to look for “lasting solutions” to protect the public.