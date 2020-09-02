Grove Menzieshill and Dundee Wanderers return to training as Scottish Hockey prepares to set out restart date

Dundee hockey stars are stepping up their preparations as the new season looks set to get under way.

Scottish Hockey will hold their AGM tomorrow night to discuss a route back for the sport, with October rumoured as a restart date, as local clubs returned to the training pitch.

Grove Menzieshill have had balls and sticks out at Dawson Park, while Dundee Wanderers have been using the High School of Dundee’s Dalnacraig facilities.

Grove will be led into the 2020/21 campaign by new coaches for both the men’s and women’s senior teams.

Aberdonian Graham Stuart will take charge of the ladies, while GM have looked abroad to South Africa for their new man, bringing in Brinsey Powell.

It will be an usual season with the outdoor calendar, incomplete last term, running later than usual with no start date for the indoor fixtures as yet.

One man who won’t be in action, outdoors at least, for Grove is Jamie Golden. The 18-year-old midfielder has transferred to English side Surbiton.

The Invergowrie youngster has joined older brother Cammy (21) in plying his trade abroad.

The attacker will turn out for German side Uhlenhorst Hamburg next term after spending the last campaign with the Netherlands’ Klein Zwitserland.

Elsehwhere, former Dundee Wanderer and Team GB star Charlotte Watson is back in training down south with Holcombe.

The 22-year-old is hoping to make the Great Britain Olympic squad for the Tokyo games next year.