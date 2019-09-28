Grove Academy the first school in Tayside to receive Holyrood digital award

Grove Academy is the first secondary school in Tayside to be awarded Education Scotland’s Digital School Award.

The award recognises the progressive work and the use of IT within schools and promotes skills such as digital innovation.

Gavin Pyott, principal teacher for computing science at Grove, said: “The work needed to get a Digital Schools Award has really been embedded in to the learning and most of the pupils don’t even realise that what they are being taught is not the normal.

© DC Thomson

“It was only when the school inspectors told the pupils: ‘This work isn’t normal, not a lot of other schools do this,’ that the students realised how good the digital learning here is.

“The award, which is presented by Education Scotland, recognises progressive work when implementing ICT in school and what we teach is specific to what the pupils ask for and will help them with their careers after leaving school.

“The reason that so few secondary schools get the award is because it is so much more demanding.

“We have to show that more than 1,000 pupils are all getting that same quality of learning.”

© DC Thomson

The school received the award at a ceremony earlier this month when 114 Scottish schools were recognised.

Digital economy minister, Kate Forbes, said: “The Scottish Government recognises the knowledge, skills and attributes that children and young people need to acquire to thrive in our interconnected, digital and rapidly changing world.

“The Digital Schools Awards are a great way to encourage schools to develop new and innovative ways in which to achieve that aim, as well as to recognise excellence.”

The Digital Schools Award is not the only accolade Grove is looking towards, it is also working on the relatively new Duke of York iDEA Award which aspires to be the digital and enterprise equivalent of The Duke of Edinburgh Award.

© DC Thomson

Gavin added: “Another big thing for us for digital learning is the iDEA award which is the Duke of York’s digital award. It works like the Duke of Edinburgh award.

“It was only launched a few years ago and we already have 50 pupils who have gained the bronze award, 12 who are working on their silver and we also have one pupil who has already completed her silver and has finished everything that is currently being offered.

“For now we want to continue offering the students what they need to develop their digital careers and it really is focused on what they want to learn.”