Grove Academy pupils set up ‘swap shops’ in bid to discourage fast fashion in Dundee

Grove Academy pupils are doing their bit to discourage “fast fashion”.

Pupils at the Broughty Ferry school have set up their own “swap shops” in a bid to reduce the effects of fast fashion – in which fashion trends come and go quickly – and also help those who may not be in a position to buy new clothes.

The school’s amnesty group and S6 committee have run the swap shops at two parents’ evenings, with second-hand school uniforms on offer.

Everyday clothes can also be swapped or bought by parents and pupils for knock-down prices.

Courtney Dow, principal teacher of modern studies and history, said: “The swap shop came about from two separate ideas that came together – one from the Grove Amnesty Group as a way to be more sustainable and tackle the fast fashion’s modern slave trade, and one from S6 pupils and teachers on how to make school uniform more accessible to all.

“These ideas came together to create the Grove Academy Swap Shop – a pop-up event that has happened at two parents’ evenings so far.

“It is hoped to expand to provide an opportunity for parents, carers and pupils to buy items of school uniform in good condition, including blazers, not only to make a financial saving but also more sustainable and ethical choice.

“The amnesty group wanted to introduce pupils to the reality and effects of our demanding fast fashion culture, where large corporations unethically produce our clothing to meet ever-increasing demand.

“They decided to introduce our school’s first swap shop in an attempt to eradicate the stigma around second-hand shopping and provide a sustainable alternative, while also educating our pupils on the negative effects of mass consumerism and the roots of manipulative labour.

“S6 pupils and teachers wanted to show that there are alternative ways to reduce costs for families and give everyone an opportunity to save some money while still instilling the school values and ethos.

“This also fits in line with Dundee City Council’s Cost of the School Day policy in which one of the four statements of intent is that all pupils should have access to affordable uniforms.

“This is a great way to reduce costs, help people and protect our planet at the same tine.”

In keeping with the theme of being eco friendly, some S3 pupils at Grove have also been learning about local history and the life of David Reid Tait.

As part of a joint project to celebrate 25 years of Abertay University, pupils learned that Tait took night classes at Grove Academy and later travelled the world working with Edinburgh’s Royal Botanic Garden, which took him to various islands.

The pupils took the information they learned and designed their own displays on plastic pollution and Tait’s life.

Courtney added: “The S3s did a fantastic job relaying their learning to S2 pupils and staff from Abertay about the islands and David Reid Tait’s life, as well as tying their learning to current issues such as climate change and plastic pollution.

“They have produced such wonderful presentations that they have been invited to Abertay University to put their work on display.”