A group of pupils at a city secondary school have provided some Christmas cheer for some of the more vulnerable members of society.

Posting footage on Twitter, pupils from the leadership/sports group at Grove Academy took part in socially-distanced carol singing and handed out Christmas cards, provided by Dundee primary schools, to two local care homes.

So proud of our leadership/sports ambassador group who organised some socially distanced Christmas singing and Christmas cards from the local primaries for 2 local care homes to spread some Christmas cheer after a difficult year for everyone 👏🏼 well done team! pic.twitter.com/N9Ut0GOGmu — Grove Academy PE (@GroveAcPE) December 18, 2020

The school’s account posted: “So proud of our leadership/sports ambassador group who organised some socially distanced Christmas singing and Christmas cards from the local primaries for 2 local care homes to spread some Christmas cheer after a difficult year for everyone.

“Well done team!”

