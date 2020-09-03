Groups encouraged to apply for share in new fund aimed at supporting Christmas activities in Dundee

A £50,000 fund to support Christmas activities has been launched by Dundee City Council.

Applications for grants for festive events across the city, including Hogmanay parties, are being invited from community groups and cultural organisations.

Mark Flynn convener of Dundee City Council’s development committee said: “It has become increasingly clear that providing direct funding to communities to help them stage Christmas events is something that is widely welcomed.

“It’s therefore right that we help give people what they need to be able to deliver a Christmas programme for their communities while balancing that with improvements to a city centre offering that creates a vibrant and exciting destination and supports the retail and hospitality sectors.”

Grants of between £500 and £8,000 are on offer with applicants expected to meet at least one third of the cost of the event in cash through other grants and/or entry fees.

Activities should take place sometime between Friday November 13 and Monday January 4 2021.

An application form can be found at https://www.dundeecity.gov.uk/dundee-partnership/dundee-partnership-funding which should be completed by Wednesday September 30.

These will then be assessed by officers from Dundee City Council and a community representative with the aim of responding to applicants by Friday October 9.

Anyone who needs support making the applications should contact paul.davies@dundeecity.gov.uk in the first instance.

The fund’s launch follows a wide-ranging review of Christmas provision across the city which will also see improvements to the city centre festive decorations and lights.