Group’s campaign to save dangerous jetty at Dundee’s Clatto Reservoir

A campaign to save a “dangerous” jetty at Clatto Park reservoir has been launched.

Dorothy McHugh, secretary of the Friends of Clatto group, has said the jetty, which is in a state of disrepair after vandals struck, is an important community resource at the reservoir and should be saved and restored by the council.

The group had concerns that the council would get rid of the jetty because they felt it was the cheapest and easiest option.

Dorothy said: “The jetty has been damaged for some time and it is definitely dangerous.

“We reported this to the council and they came along and put up barriers to close it off to the public in the meantime.

“However the barriers were vandalised and thrown into the reservoir itself.

“The council came back along and repaired it but our main concern is that the council will simply get rid of the jetty.”

The jetty was initially used for the launch of boats into the reservoir but can now be used by visitors to the park on a daily basis.

Council officers visited the jetty and said the only safety risk is that the ramp is slippy.

Dorothy said: “Because of the algae situation boats are no longer launched into the water.

“The jetty is very regularly used by many people including fishermen, families feeding the ducks and bird watchers.

“We believe that the jetty is a very important community facility in Clatto Park and we want the council to repair it.

“They said that while the hinge that attaches the ramp to the main part of the jetty is slightly buckled, this will right itself when the water level is lowered.

“They cannot, however, lower the water levels meantime because that would cause flooding to the Dighty and beyond. They have told us that the main option is to simply get rid of the jetty.

“We will do some research on this and look again at the Engineer’s Inspection Reports.

“We are prepared to continue with a campaign to ensure that the jetty is saved.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “Council officers carried out an inspection of the jetty following points that were raised by the Strathmartine Local Community Planning Partnership.

“This temporary closure was put in place after it emerged that the surface of the jetty is slippery and presents a risk to anyone who may use it.

“The council will be looking at potential solutions.”