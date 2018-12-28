Group warns rise in number of children given antidepressants may show ‘prescription pad’ is too easy an option

An organisation which represents children’s care providers says it is “alarmed” by a rise in youngsters being given antidepressants.

Prescriptions to under-12s in Tayside went up by 17% between 2015 and this year, and by 5% among 12 to 17-year-olds.

The Scottish Children’s Services Coalition (SCSC), which represents third-sector bodies, is concerned by the increase.

A spokesman for the group said: “For some children and young people, antidepressants are the best course of action, but our concern is that for too long we have focused on treating the symptoms rather than the contributing factors of poor mental health.

“We must ensure that we provide well-resourced services, such as talking therapies, to tackle issues such as depression, before resorting to the prescription pad.

“Our concern is also that because child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) are so over-stretched, with an increasing demand on services, the use of antidepressants is seen as an easier option.”

Some experts claim a rise in the number of prescriptions nationally is caused by longer waits to access specialist services. In the last year, the proportion of Tayside youngsters waiting beyond the 18-week target to be seen by CAMHS has risen from 25% to 32%.

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman warned against stigmatising youngsters who receive prescriptions, adding: “Antidepressants are a type of medication used to treat clinical depression or prevent it from recurring.

“However, they can also be used to treat a wide range of medical conditions such as chronic pain or anxiety disorders.

“Children and young people are sometimes prescribed antidepressants under specialist care of a psychiatrist for depression and anxiety.

“Antidepressants may be offered where children and young people have not responded as hoped to talking treatment already delivered. In severe or life-threatening depression, antidepressants are likely to be offered and can be life-saving.

“Even in children and young people with severe depression, talking treatment would also be offered.

“However, there are times when children and young people can be too unwell to be able to use talking treatment and have to wait until their depression or anxiety is improved enough to be able to use talking treatment.”