The group set up to fund memorials to commemorate the people who died in the Tay Bridge disaster is to be dissolved.

David Swinfen, chairman of the Tay Bridge Memorial Trust, confirmed that the group would likely close, saying they had achieved their aim of providing memorials.

Professor Swinfen, a historian at Dundee University, said memorials to 59 people who are known to have died in the disaster were erected on the Dundee and Fife sides of the bridge in 2013.

Professor Swinfen said: “It has taken longer than was expected to dissolve the trust but we are to hold a public meeting later this month to do just that.

“The memorials are erected with the money we raised, so there is no further need for the group to continue.”

A total of £30,000 was raised to pay for the memorials.

Professor Swinfen added: “There is something in the region of £2,000 left in the funds.

“We are going to ask members at the meeting if they are happy to agree that the money is donated to Dundee’s transport museum.”

The trust had campaigned for some time for memorials to those who died.

The disaster happened 134 years ago and Professor Swinfen, who has also written books on the disaster, was among those who felt it appropriate that memorials be erected in memory of those who perished in the Tay.

He explained: “It took a long time but the trust eventually achieved their objectives to erect memorials on both sides of the river.

“Now is the time to draw a line under the group.”

A total of 59 people are known to have died, although there was confusion over the numbers killed as many bodies were not discovered for months.

Granite cairns, with the names of those who lost their lives, have been put in place on both sides of the river.

Newspapers at the time claimed that about 75 people died when the central navigation spans of the bridge gave way on December 28 1879.

However, members of the Tay Rail Bridge Disaster Memorial Trust have since said the true number was 59.