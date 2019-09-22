Group set up garden in Forfar in memory of their 20-year-old friend who died in June

A group of friends have paid a touching tribute to their late pal by unveiling a garden area in his name at a drop-in centre.

Pitstop, in Forfar, is a venue for, predominantly, young people with issues to meet, chat and boost social and personal development. It also provides the chance to speak with youth and health workers.

One visitor Harry Fyfe died in June aged just 20 and members of his employability group plus other Pitstop visitors decided to raise money in his name.

And now a bench has been placed in his honour in Harry’s Garden at Pitstop after the fundraisers gathered £111 with a prize bingo at the centre.

Manager Dawn Mullady heaped credit on the members’ efforts, but revealed how they were hit with a sickening setback weeks into their campaign when £40 was snatched by a sneak thief.

She said: “We had £40 collected and in an envelope when someone stole it from Pitstop.

“It was about three, or four weeks ago and it was just a horrible thing to do. But someone was so desperate and there’s so much poverty about.

“However, everyone rallied round while local shops and businesses donated prizes for the bingo which we would really like to thank them for.

“And at the end of the day a total of £111 was raised for the cause.”

Pitstop has been open since 1996 and is mainly for young people with mental health issues. In the past year they have helped 276 young people.

Dawn added: “Harry died in June aged just 20 and it was a real tragedy.

“His mum, Ashley Carle, has worked here as a youth worker at Pitstop and is now volunteering to work with older people as we develop our service.”

Scott Ferguson, an employer co-ordinator with Enable, worked closely with Harry and said: “He was a really, really nice lad and I’d see him about Forfar a lot.”