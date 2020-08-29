Group raise almost £4,000 for NHS Tayside after completing a 72 hour relay run

A group who completed a gruelling 72 hour relay run from Perth to Broughty Ferry have raised almost £4,000 for NHS Tayside.

The charity race, which involved 15 runners, was organised to raise money for the health board by friends of Paul Clark, who was released from intensive care following a coronavirus battle.

Nicky Deuchar, who started up the Running Machines group in Dundee, came up with the idea for the event, which consisted of a 27-mile route from North Inch in Perth to Broughty Ferry Castle.

He said: “Our run went amazing and we are still getting money in. The Justgiving page closes in a couple of days and currently it is sitting at just over £3,500, but we still have a lot to come in so we are hoping the final total will be close to £4,000.

“We were able to pick up my friend Paul who recently recovered from Coronavirus for the last mile, it was great that he could do it with us and at the end we presented him with a wee goodie bag and our running group’s t-shirt and a medal.

“Surprisingly my legs where okay after all those miles, I was just really tired as I didn’t get a lot of sleep over the three days with having to keep everyone posted about how timing was going – but most of us have all been out already at some point this week for a wee run.”

The relay run didn’t just catch the attention of local sponsors they were also spurred on by two celebrities who know a thing or two about endurance.

Nicky added: “At the start of the final run I put out a post on Instagram saying that SAS: Who Dares Wins star Ant Middleton and extreme athlete Ross Edgley inspired me to do the run and also to be better within myself. I also said that if people could get them to give me a wee hello I would donate £100 myself.

“I couldn’t believe it when Ross Edgley actually sent me a personal message saying what we were doing was incredible and Ant Middleton liked my post, we were all totally buzzing after that. The first thing I did when I got home was to put the £100 in the pot like I promised.”

Nicky has asked Paul to choose which area of the NHS he would like the final funds to be donated to after his stay in hospital.