Group of males charged after series of overnight thefts in Carnoustie

Three people have been arrested following a spate of thefts and attempted thefts in Carnoustie.

Males, aged 23, 21 and 15, have today been charged in connection with a total of six thefts and attempted thefts from cars in the town in the early hours of November 4.

A fourth male, 16, was also arrested but is currently receiving medical treatment so will be dealt with “accordingly in due course”.

The men are due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court today.

Officers have said that all of the cars which were targeted were unlocked.

They said: “We would like to remind everyone to please ensure your cars and vans are fully secured overnight.”