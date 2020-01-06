Hooligans launch fireworks outside Arbroath woman’s window as baby daughter left startled by noise

A mum has been left terrified after hooligans launched a firework just 10 feet from her front gate.

Danni Brown, 23, and her three month old daughter were left facing a sleepless night after a group of thugs let off a firework outside their home on Grange Road early on New Year’s Day.

Other residents in the area also heard the explosion and saw the group launching fireworks at people on the street from their cars.

The mum originally heard voices and footsteps on her street before a firework exploded close to her home.

She said: “I was woken up this morning to voices outside.

“I rolled over and got ready to go back to sleep but less than 10 seconds later a firework appeared right outside my bedroom window.”

The firework was let off at around 3.40am, and exploded directly outside of Danni’s window, scaring her and terrifying her baby, Harley.

The startled mum said: “I was concerned about my baby. It woke her up and she cried for an hour and wouldn’t settle again. Even I got a fright so I can’t imagine how she must have felt.

“I love fireworks, when they’re set off somewhere safe by people that know what they’re doing. But for someone to be out at that time of the morning letting fireworks off in a residential area is not acceptable.

“My neighbour left the house the next day and saw that they were let off on the corner just on the other side of the road from us so extremely close and dangerous.”

Danni, who worked as a carer before having her baby, explained how much the explosion startled her daughter and: “My 3-month-old got the fright of her life and screamed for around an hour because of this.

“It’s totally unacceptable.”