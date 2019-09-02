Group of gaming fans enjoy night out at V&A Dundee

A group of lucky gaming fans got to enjoy a money-can’t-buy Night Out At The Museum after entering the Tele’s competition to enjoy an evening at V&A Dundee all to themselves.

Winners Louise Brooks and Luke Rutherford took five pals each to see the museum’s Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt exhibition after-hours after correctly identifying the museum’s opening date as September last year.

As well as enjoying the exhibition – which features world-class games such as The Last Of Us, Splatoon 2 and No Man’s Sky alongside unique DIY arcade cabinets – the youngsters were also treated to food at V&A Dundee’s Tatha Bar overlooking the Tay.

Louise took pals Nieve Gritten, Adin Barr, Lexi Wilson, Philip Ratajczak and Alex Wilson, while Luke took friends Oscar Dubiel, Jayden Sung, Caiden Anderson, Owen Cummings and Oliver Forbes.

And while the opportunity to get into the award-winning museum after hours has passed, the Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt exhibition is still on for a limited time, coming to an end this Sunday.