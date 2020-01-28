Dundee group launched to support parents of youngsters with anxiety

A mum whose daughter suffers from severe anxiety has launched a support group for parents.

Eva Aitchison has suffered from symptoms of the condition, such as feeling sick and isolated, since she was four.

However the disorder has got progressively worse in recent years and 12 months ago she was given a formal diagnosis.

Mum Joy Wilkie, from Broughty Ferry, found that there was little support out there for parents and decided to launch an appeal to find others in her situation.

She said: “Eva has got generalised anxiety disorder. She had a diagnosis about a year ago. She has suffered with anxiety since she was really young, probably since she was four.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“I got a fantastic response, I had a lot of people messaging me privately. My daughter, who is 12, doesn’t attend school at the moment.

“I’ve felt quite isolated, there isn’t really much out there support-wise for parents.”

Joy says over the last year her daughter’s condition has worsened which sparked the idea for setting up the support group.

She said: “With generalised anxiety disorder it’s nothing specific, sometimes she can’t even tell what it is that is making her feel anxious.

“It manifests in her feeling a bit sick, butterflies, wanting to be on her own, feeling that you don’t fit in. It will manifest itself in her head then it grows out of control.”

Joy added that the whole family is impacted by her daughter’s condition, and she is currently off work because of it.

She said: “I think it would be good to speak to other people who understand how difficult it is. If I can help other people then it would be great, as well as having support for myself.”

The first meeting of the group will take place at Barnhill Primary School, on Wednesday February 12.

The meeting will begin at 6.30pm, and speaking at the event will be Dawn Wilson, a therapist as well as public speaker and author.

Joy is hoping to get other professionals as well as teachers along to meetings to speak to the parents and carers.

Anyone looking for more information can contact the group’s Facebook page – “Support Group for parents/carers of children with Anxiety“.