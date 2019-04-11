Dundee charity helping children get into sport looks for funding boost to expand

A charity organisation that helps to get children into sport and community activities is hoping to secure funding to expand its network.

Skilz Academy has applied for almost £50,000 to help extend its Glow For It multi-sports programme.

Mark Anderson, vice-chairman of the charity, said the initiative had been a hit with children at local schools.

The youngsters taking part wear glow in the dark accessories including bibs, wrist bands and head bands and paint their faces with glow in the dark paint.

They play a variety of sports including basketball, football, dodge ball and rounders – the equipment for which is also glow in the dark.

For those not interested in sport, the organisation is hoping to set up a DJ school.

Mark said: “Hopefully this funding will allow us to take it to more places on a regular basis. It has been really well received. The kids have loved it.

“The DJ school would be for youngsters who are not interested in sport but still want to be involved with the charity.”

Mark added: “If they are not really sporty but still want to be part of it then the classes will teach them how to DJ, make some music and then that can play alongside the sport.”

The charity has also launched glow dance sessions, where an instructor comes in and teaches the youngsters a routine.

The activities are inclusive for all, with Mark adding: “We are trying to involve as many kids as we can, mixing music and sport to try to include even more people.

“Support in the community for the group has been great.

“It’s been incredible. The community has been really behind it.”

The charity works with Active Schools Angus which links it up with the schools.

The funding is being made available from the People’s Project and members of the public can vote for their chosen cause.

Voting for the project closes at 2pm on Monday.

To vote, visit thepeoplesprojects. org.uk.