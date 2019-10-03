Group calls for resolution to solve ongoing parking problem in areas of Dundee

Calls have been made for the city council to take a more innovative approach to solving the parking problems plaguing communities.

At a meeting of Coldside Community Forum, the leader of the council’s sustainable transport team, John Berry, fielded questions from locals about potential proposals to introduce residential parking bays in the area, as well as in the West End and Maryfield wards.

Mr Berry outlined plans which would mean 1,800 parking bays being introduced across the three areas, with residents being issued with a permit costing about £62 a year.

The idea was welcomed by some residents, with one admitting the parking problem had become so bad she had considered moving away.

She said: “We have to park far away from our house and then wait until the commuters have left to then move our car.

“This is putting us off the idea of rasing a family here.”

But others raised concerns that those who forked out for a permit would not be guaranteed a parking space every time.

One resident said: “It could be the case that we come home late and all the spaces have already been taken.

“There will not be enough spaces for everyone who wants a permit.”

Another argued that local people were being punished for the parking problems, saying: “We the residents are being penalised.”

The prices charged at multi-storey car parks in the city was also up for debate during the meeting, with residents highlighting that at times some of them are as little as 20% full.

One resident added: “Parking in the city is expensive and that’s why people choose to park here.”

After the meeting, forum chairwoman Margaret Wemyss said she hoped the council could bring some innovative ideas to the table in order to find a solution for everyone.

She said: “There will be further consultations with the community about these plans. We need some thinking outside the box.”

The forum is now considering setting up a sub-group.

Plans to introduce a parking permit scheme were first floated at a community meeting in 2017.