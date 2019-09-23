Group based at Dundee church invite people to focus on life’s big questions

People looking for an opportunity to explore spiritual topics such as the meaning of life are invited to take part in a new course.

The Alpha Course, run by volunteers at The Steeple Church, will share stories of Jesus through film, followed by group discussions around the big questions in life.

Topics such as “why are we here?” and “what is life all about?” will be tackled and participants are encouraged to share their views and ask questions.

However, the organisers are keen to point out the course is not just aimed at religious believers.

Congregation member Jim Robertson, 70, is leading a team of volunteers to run the course, having run it for many years in Inverness.

The retired Church of Scotland minister said: “The course is open to anyone who is interested in exploring the meaning of life.

“The aim of it is to give folk the chance to explore some of the big issues in life, such as why we are here and what life is about.”

The Alpha Course is run worldwide in more than 60 countries, spreading the word on the Christian faith and introducing people to the basics of the religion’s belief system.

Jim said: “Through past experience of running the course I’ve seen a number of people who have turned to Jesus, some coming out of addiction as a result of the course. It’s beneficial to many types of people.

“It’s also a social thing. As the weeks go on and people talk to each other more make friends and often keep those friends.”

The course is spread over 10 weeks and those interested are encouraged to try the first session without any pressure to sign up for the whole course.

Jim added: “It’s not always those who are like-minded who come. Some people come to have a go at us because they’re not into this God stuff but it’s good to be challenged, it adds to the excitement.

“It’s a friendly atmosphere where everyone is able to speak their mind freely.”

The Alpha Course starts at 7pm on Tuesday, at Blend Cafe, Reform Street. Free coffee and cake is provided and everyone is welcome.