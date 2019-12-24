Groundbreaking male contraceptive research is ‘fantastic for the city’

Groundbreaking research being carried out in the city can only mean “fantastic” things for the city according to a leading scientist involved in the project.

A team of experts at Dundee University have begun research into the developing the first ever male pill, a project that could revolutionise contraception around the world.

Six months on since the project first began, Dr Paul Andrews – who is the director of operations at the National Phenotypic Screening Centre at the university – has spoken about the benefits that could be brought to the city as a result of the ground-breaking project.

He explained: “It’s fantastic for the city of Dundee and there’s been two to three really skilled jobs being created as a result and hopefully that will be expanded.

“Scientists want to come to the city for the research and they are setting up home here which can only be a good thing for Dundee.

The research, which is being funded by a £900,000 grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, began in summer this year and involves a team at the NPSC work alongside staff at fertility clinics at Ninewells trying to establish a way of stopping sperm from being active.

Dr Andrews explained: “Dr Chris Barratt (who is the head of the Reproductive Medicine Group at the University of Dundee and also involved in the research) is at Ninewells and he has patients who come into the clinic there who are infertile .

“In a large proportion of the couples who come in, it is the male who is infertile and by finding a drug that causes the sperm to be immobile we can probably find something that can work as contraception.”

But as Dr Paul Andrews explained, the drug that could be used as a male contraceptive may already be in existence but the research team face a huge challenge trying to find it.

He added: “The way that you find new drugs is by looking through collections but that’s a bit like looking for a needle in a haystack.

“The Gates Foundation allowed us to get a hold of a unique collection of about 13,000 drugs that have either already been approved or in the process of being so.

“So through that collaboration, we were able to screen all these drugs that were already in use in patients.

“And if we did find, by good luck, a drug which was able to stop sperm moving or make it not active anymore, we would have a contraceptive which would very quickly be able to be used in humans.

As with any medication, the male pill could exhibit side effects and Dr Andrews admitted that this was something that people would have to get used to.

He added: “Of course there are side effects with female contraceptive and at the very minimum there should be the same or less when it comes to the male one.”

“There has been studies that have been done that suggest males or more sensitive in experiencing these side effects, so that is part of the sociological change that needs to happen – men probably need to get themselves psyched up to this concept.”

As for the success of the research, Dr Paul Andrews and his team at the National Phenotypic Screening Centre remain confident they are close to a breakthrough although he admits tangible results could be a few years off.

He added: “Maybe in a year’s time we will have a bit more concrete information to share because at the moment we can’t really share what the chemistry is because it’s to early.

“But we’ve got some good data so far and it looks like we have a reasonable chance of being successful.”