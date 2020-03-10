Groundbreaking cystic fibrosis videogame created by Abertay University students

A videogame designed by Abertay University students to help children with cystic fibrosis is currently undergoing medical testing at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Archipelayo aims to turn the breathing exercises that those with the condition are required to do into a series of fun mini-games.

Designed by Konglomerate Games, Archipelayo also measures patients’ adherence to their treatment through analytics.

It is fully customisable to the patient’s individual exercises and stage of treatment.

Jamie Bankhead, CEO of Konglomerate Games, said: “Around 150 children are participating in the clinical testing across the UK, primarily at Great Ormond Street Hospital. The early signs are quite positive.

“Our data tells us that the average usage time for a player is 20 minutes, and that is fantastic. 80% of the breaths they are taking are deemed to be good quality which is great news.

“This suggests that not only is the fun there, but the medical benefit is there too.”

The medical testing is due to end in November.

Emma Raymond, from the Physiotherapy Research Group at UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, said: “The response from the children has been excellent. We’ve had feedback that they are enjoyable, and that the games have made the exercises feel quicker.

“We’ve been told it’s helped them do their exercises in a more effective way, so we’re really pleased at how this has gone.

“We’re absolutely delighted at the collaboration with Abertay and Konglomerate Games. The games they delivered have been of the highest quality.”