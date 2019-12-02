‘Ground-breaking’ cancer support project in Dundee helps hundreds

A “ground-breaking” charity in Dundee is celebrating its second anniversary.

The Dundee Macmillan Improving the Cancer Journey project – a joint venture between the charity, Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership and other partners – has gone from strength to strength since launching two years ago.

In that time, the team has completed 700 Holistic Needs Assessments, which create personalised programmes of practical and emotional support for people living with cancer, their carers and families.

The service has been sending a letter to every newly-diagnosed cancer patient in Dundee, offering them a meeting with a dedicated one-to-one support worker.

The worker then helps the patient access a wide range of assistance, from emotional support to help at home or with other practical needs.

Councillor Ken Lynn, vice chair of the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “This project is making a real difference to the lives of people living with cancer and their loved ones.

“It helps in lots of ways – for example helping to secure hundreds of thousands of pounds in benefits. We know that financial matters are a huge worry for people after a cancer diagnosis.

“But that’s just one aspect of the seamless and personal support service that Macmillan ICJ offers. We know from feedback that it is having a positive impact on users, addressing and reducing concerns that they may have.”

Anyone living with cancer or caring for someone with cancer can access the service.