Groucho’s: Tell us your memories of the legendary record shop

When it was revealed last week that famed record store Groucho’s had shut for good, music fans lamented the loss.

After more than 40 years in business, music lovers were devastated to hear of the closure of the Nethergate shop.

It marked a sad end to a turbulent period for the shop after its owner Alastair “Breeks” Brodie died last year. The long-term future of Groucho’s had been further jeopardised by Covid-19.

In the week that has passed since the news came to light, it has become increasingly obvious that so many of you have your own treasured memories of the shop so we’d love to hear your memories for an upcoming article.

In particular we’d like to know what record you bought from Groucho’s that changed your life.

We’re also keen to hear tales of people that you met there and what the store meant to you.

Drop an email to digital@eveningtelegraph.co.uk, including your memory, name, email address and phone number. Alternatively, send us a message on Facebook.

We look forward to hearing from you.