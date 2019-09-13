Groucho’s owner Breeks remembered with poignant tribute by Dundee artist

A graffiti artist has paid a poignant tribute to a legendary Dundee music store boss.

The mural of Alastair “Breeks” Brodie has already received the backing of his family.

Dundee United fan Breeks has been immortalised within a mural in the Tayview Community Garden on Robertson Street.

Artist Symon Mathieson, aka Syke, said he wanted to show his respect for the Groucho’s store owner who died in July.

Hundreds have already given their seal of approval on the Syke Graffiti art page on social media labelling it an “amazing memorial”.

The life-like drawing of Breeks – who opened his first store on the Perth Road in 1976 – took four hours for Symon to complete.

He said the store had been part of his life since he was a kid and was one of his favourites growing up.

Symon said: “It took around four hours to complete.

“My decision to paint the piece was probably the same reason most people paid their respects to Breeks and Groucho’s.

“It has been a part of my life in Dundee since I was a kid. I bought my first Pink Floyd LP there many years ago.”

Thousands of mourners paid tribute to Breeks online before customers and musicians, including Simple Minds bassist Ged Grimes, attended his funeral.

Symon added: “He was clearly a well-known person in the city.

“As a graffiti artist, this is how I pay my respects. The reaction has been amazing.

“I’ve had messages from his close family telling me how much they like the artwork.”

Breek’s nephew, Chae Strathie, said the family were going up to get a glimpse of the tribute themselves in the next few weeks.

He said: “When the family was shown pictures of the mural it was a really special moment.

“It was so unexpected and a truly heartfelt tribute to Breeks. That someone would do something like that as a memorial just shows what he meant to people in this city and beyond.

“It’s not everyone who gets a piece of art like this created in their memory, and we’d like to say thanks to Syke.

“We’re all planning to go up at some point soon to see the mural in person. I’m sure there will be a few tears shed, but also a great deal of pride felt too.

“Everyone misses Breeks, but it helps to know he lives on in the hearts and minds of so many people whose lives he touched over the years.”