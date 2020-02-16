‘Grotty’ Broughty Ferry underpass 50k upgrade welcomed

A “grotty” Dundee eyesore is receiving a major facelift.

Broughty Ferry railway train station underpass is currently undergoing a £50,000 upgrade by Network Rail.

The rehabilitation of the underpass, which provides access from Gray Street to further into the town without having to walk over the level crossing, was welcomed today during a site visit.

North East region MSP Bill Bowman and ward councillor Derek Scott witnessed the work and expressed hopes a brighter, cleaner approach will complement recent signal and track improvements by the UK’s rail agency.

Mr Bowman said: “There’s no two ways about it — the underpass has been dark, grotty and unpleasant for years.

“But because of its listed status, a specialist solution has been some time coming.

“I’m looking forward to a station approach that reflects the wider setting and aspirations of Broughty Ferry.”

Derek Scott said: “The underpass has been an eyesore and quite frankly a source of real shame for many years.

“It hasn’t been a great advert for the Ferry and I’m glad Network Rail have stepped in to do something about it.”

Councillor Craig Duncan said: “I have long-campaigned to have the poor condition of the Gray Street rail underpass including a petition I started in 2017 to get Network Rail and ScotRail Abellio to take action.

“The petition was supported by hundreds of Broughty Ferry residents.

“Network Rail, in response, did promise me it would trial a cutting-edge injection of a gel behind the walls of the underpass to try to prevent the continued ingress of water from the track bed above.

“The water ingress has, over time, turned the originally white tile walls of the underpass into a filthy mess.”

The underpass beside the railway station has suffered years of water damage, and it will now have gel injected into the walls to prevent further damage.

Once the gel has been injected the walls will be washed down before the path is reopened. The brickwork will remain in place as the structure is listed.

The work is expected to last four weeks.