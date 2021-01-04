Travelodge has revealed some of the interesting and unusual items left behind in its 563 hotels during the last 12 months, including a groom at one of the firm’s three Dundee sites.

With millions of people annually staying in a Travelodge hotel across the length and breadth of Scotland, the hotel teams do have an array of interesting items left behind that they need to reunite with their customers.

At Dundee Central Travelodge in West Margetgait, the housekeeping team got quite a shock to find a groom fast asleep in room 11 in full wedding attire.

The bridegroom decided to have a catnap prior to the wedding and overslept – his wedding party thought he had left early to get to the wedding venue and it was when the bride arrived that everyone panicked and thought the groom had got cold feet and decided not to get married.

The team slowly woke him and then it was a mad dash for the hotel team to get him to the wedding venue – luckily time was on his side and the wedding went ahead.

An elderly couple staying at Perth Broxden Junction Travelodge who were celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary forgot their tapestry wall art detailing their wedding vows, which was a present.

They had brought the tapestry with them as they got married in Perth and wanted to relive their big day.

Luckily they realised that they had forgotten their tapestry en-route to Edinburgh and came back and stayed for another day in Perth.

Other items found nationwide include a 6ft polar bear, A 3ft long wedding bouquet made of Scottish wildflowers, heathers and thistles, and a Scottish Terrier called Braveheart.

Last year, the firm reported a pair of goldfish named Harry and Meghan were among the strangest items left behind at its Dundee hotels.

